Michael Allen Cornforth passed away peacefully at 2:21 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2020, after a sudden stroke on the 27th. He was born on April 27, 1958, in Salem, Ore., to Gene Cornforth and Rowena Fae Hauge.
He is survived by his father, two sisters, and his loving wife, Deana Cornforth and their five children: Jessica, Jennifer, Titus, Trent, Hannah and their spouses and children.
He was an independent contractor in Sale, until 1999, when the family joined Youth With A Mission which brought them to Riggins, Idaho, in 2001. He was involved heavily in the community through the churches, whitewater rafting, EMS, and countless years of volunteer work.
For all that knew him, Mike’s love for the Lord could never be questioned and all take comfort that he is now in the presence of the One to whom he so often prayed with an open heart.
His celebration of life is being tentatively planned to be held in April, 2021 in Riggins, Idaho.
