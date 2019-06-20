Michael Carey Johnson, 54, Grangeville

Michael Carey Johnson, 54, of Grangeville, Idaho died Nov. 11, 2018. Michael was a resident of Grangeville for 18 years, mostly known for his time as a Dietary Manager at Grangeville Health and Rehab Center. Michael was a proficient bass guitarist, loved baseball, football, and fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Johnson of Lewiston, Idaho, his sister Cathy Miller of Seattle, Wash., his nephew Matthew Johnson of Grangeville, as well as his nieces, Pam, and Tiffany; nephew, Andrew, and their respective children, all of Seattle, Wash.
A time of remembrance and celebration of Michael’s life will be held at the City Park in Grangeville, Idaho, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m.
