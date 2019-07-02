Michael (Ekim) Albert Nuxoll, 61, Cottonwood

Michael (Ekim) Albert Nuxoll died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in his favorite place, Dixie, Idaho, surrounded by family. Mike was born Feb. 12, 1958, to Delbert and Jeanette Nuxoll in Cottonwood, Idaho. He grew up in Keuterville, Idaho and was the first of eight siblings. In 1976, he graduated from Prairie High School and got his Associate degree in auto mechanics through Spokane Community College in 1978.
After meeting the love of his life, Denise (Enneking) Nuxoll, they married in 1987. Shortly after, they welcomed their daughter, Amber, in 1989 and their son, Chase, in 1991. Mike loved spending time with his family. They enjoyed camping, fishing, four-wheeling, and mushroom hunting. Mike spent his spare time keeping his lawn in pristine condition, weed free and freshly mowed. To this day, we will never know his secret for keeping his lawn looking so beautiful.
Mike was known in the Cottonwood Community for owning and running Hometown Auto and Ag for the last 25 years. He lived to help others, whether it was an organization in need of donations, or simply extending a helping hand. Mike continually contributed to his community. During the fair, you could always find him working the Lions Club burger barn; and for his longtime involvement in the Cottonwood Jaycees, he was recognized as a JCI Senator.
Throughout his life, Mike (Ekim) was known as the life of the party. He had a love for country music and entertaining, even starting two bands with a few friends. Mike always enjoyed celebrating life with family and friends. You would always find him doing just that, Keystone Light in hand, sitting in the doorway of his shop. His love for children was well-known and he could not wait to have his own grandkids. He was blessed to have recently met his first grandchild, Lyla Nuxoll, and was excited to meet his second grandchild, Ransom Robbins.
Preceding him in death were his parents Delbert (Clem) and Jeanette Nuxoll. He is survived by his wife, Denise (Enneking) Nuxoll; his two children, Amber (Mike) Robbins and Chase (Charlene) Nuxoll; and his two grandchildren. Mike is also survived by his seven siblings: Matt (Barb) Nuxoll, Nita (Randy) Lorentz, Marty (Tami) Nuxoll, Archie (Monica) Nuxoll, Jill (Shawn) Seubert, Joe (Lori) Nuxoll, Max Nuxoll, and his many nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited for Mike, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place afterward at Keuterville Cemetery, followed by a reception at Cottonwood Community Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Uhlorn Funeral Home, Cottonwood.
