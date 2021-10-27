Mike Key, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho traveled his last haul road, marked his last tree, and walked his last trail on Earth on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
He was born to Oda and Thedis Key on July 23, 1947, in Ephrata, Wash. They moved to Grangeville, Idaho, where he made his permanent home. He married his lifelong companion, Linda Ross Key of Cottonwood, Idaho, on July 29, 1967. They raised three children: Michael, Sharon and Jason, all of Grangeville.
Mike made his career in the timber industry. Starting in the sawmills, then cutting timber and hauling logs for many employers. He then started his own logging business in which he built an exceptional reputation. He finished his career as a timber/land manager upon his passing.
Mike enjoyed everything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, etc…, but nothing was more important than spending time with family. He always said, “I’ll measure my wealth in the closeness of family and friends, not dollars and cents.” He always had a smile on his face, kiss or hug for you, and an awesome sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oda and Thedis; brothers: Leo, Jerry, and Bo Key; sister, Pat Embry.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Mike (Darlene) Key; daughter, Sharon Key; son, Jason (Sheila) Key, all of Grangeville; grandchildren: Courtney (Bud) Whitcomb of Summerville, Ore, Chantel (Jeff) Kaufman of Lewiston, Idaho, Garrett, Kolten, Kayla and Jace Key of Grangeville; great grandchildren: Lailyn, Atley and Landrey Whitcomb of Summerville. He is also survived by his brothers: Bill, Ken, Tony Key; and his sisters: Betty Altman and Sherry Pewitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at noon at the Grangeville Christian Church with a dinner provided by the family to follow at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
