Mike Devin passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1964, to Jim Salisbury and Eddy Devin in Sonoma, Calif, and later adopted by his forever-dad, Stan Devin. The family moved to Grangeville, Idaho in 1966 to be closer to extended family.
Through the years, Mike was able to hone his skills as a welder/fabricator. He was gifted and very talented at his trade that became his passion. At the time of his passing, he worked at Kash Ca, Inc. as a supervisor. Mike was the ultimate “throttle jockey”. The faster it went, the better he liked it. Mike was a two-season person, boating in the summer, sledding in the winter.
After high school, Mike married Teresa Gilmore, who gave birth to his first daughter, Karen. The marriage later ended in divorce. Mike then had a long-term relationship with Barb Ross, which produced his second daughter, Hailey. In 2019, Mike met and married his best friend and soulmate, Diana Downs Devin. In the short time they had together, they enjoyed weekend boating trips with family and friends, camping, and spoiling their fur baby, Dozer.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lee Lantz; paternal grandparents, Ira and Oleta Devin; dad, Stan Devin; mother, Eddy Devin; father, Jim Salisbury, step-brother, Carl Salisbury. He is survived by his wife, Diana Devin; daughters, Karen Richards and Hailey Devin; sister, Beth Keeler; nephew, Jesse Keeler and niece, Cori Keeler.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Idaho Cemetery at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service at the Idaho County Veterans Center at 318 E. Main St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.