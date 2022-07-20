In loving memory: Mikel Kinnick, 62, of Kooskia, Idaho passed away Jan. 23, 2022, in St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Mont. Arrangements were made by Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
The family will be laying his ashes, by his wishes, next to his parents. The service will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 10 a.m., at the Tahoe Cemetery, Kooskia. There will not be a gathering afterwards.
Mikel was born on Dec. 4, 1959, to Ralph and Violet (Baldwin) Kinnick. He grew up on Tahoe Ridge throughout his childhood, graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in 1979. Mikel enlisted in the Navy shortly after graduation, and saw different parts of the world. He served in the Navy for 22-plus years, until finally officially retiring in 2012, with high honors and medals.
Mikel came back home in 2012 to live on the Kinnick homestead on Too Kush, until his death. Mikel was loved by many and will truly be missed. He was always there with a helping hand to anyone.
Mikel had numerous nieces and nephews. He made some good memories with some of them, I’m sure they could tell a story on him.
He loved the outdoors, loved to fish and hunt. In his younger years, he liked to walk his trap lines; he was taught well by his older brothers, following in their footsteps.
Those who preceded him in death were his parents; his three sisters: Nancy, Sharon Kinnick and Donna Graber. He is survived by his brothers: Lewis (Robin) Kinnick, Fernley, Nev.; Gary (Sherry) Kinnick, Harpster, Idaho; and a sister, Karen (Lonnie) Smith, Kooskia; brother-in-law, Dale Graber, Lewiston, Idaho; a daughter, Makala Kinnick, Bay Minette, Ala.
