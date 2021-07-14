Mildred A. Geis, 80 of Keuterville, Idaho passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho surrounded by her family.
Mildred was born Oct.12, 1940, at Cottonwood, Idaho, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice Rieman Forsman. She attended Cottonwood schools before marrying George Geis on Aug. 23, 1956 at Keuterville. They lived in Orofino, Idaho for a short time before moving back to Keuterville where she has lived since. Mildred was a stay at home mom raising their 11 children. George passed away in 2012.
Mildred was a member of the Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville and the Christian Mothers.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, raising chickens and her cats. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and their families, especially during the holidays.
She is survived by her sons, Donnie of Cottonwood, Luke (Gina) of Keuterville, Jesse (Lynette Miller) of Keuterville, Mark (Marina) of Keuterville, Kevin (Trina) of Keuterville, Kenny (Chrissy Johnson) of Keuterville and Gary (Carrie) of Lewiston; her daughters, Judy (Nick Arnzen) of Keuterville, Sharon (Jeff) Blackmer of Grangeville, Idaho, Jeanne (Dale) Stubbers of Winona, Idaho and Sally (Jason) Brown of Moscow, Idaho. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, two infant children, her parents, two brothers, 3 grandchildren and one great-grandchild died earlier.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Keuterville Cemetery. Please join the family after the graveside service at the Keuterville hall.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish, Keuterville.
Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
