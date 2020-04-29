Mildred Marlene Crocker Creutzberg, 81 of Grangeville, Idaho, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
Marlene was born on May 8, 1938, in a chicken coop on Tahoe Ridge above Kooskia, Idaho, to Russell and Lucile (Feight) Crocker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Creutzberg; her parents, Russell and Lucile Crocker; and her siblings: Marvin R. Crocker, Marshall Eugene (Bud) Crocker, Lucile Kay Alfrey and Ralph Otto Crocker.
She is survived by her three children: Randee Edward Chase (Kay), Russell Burton Chase (Susan Reed) and Roxannee Mildred Bolster (Brad); her step-sons, Bill Creutzberg (Christy), Rob Creutzberg (Michelle Powell); 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
In 1955, she graduated from high school in Kamiah, Idaho, and in 1972, after all her children were born, she attended beautician school in Renton, Wash. In 1983, she married Gene Creutzberg. Marlene and Gene thoroughly enjoyed each other and loved their life together and worked in their logging operation. She and Gene often fished together. In later years, they loved to go to breakfast, go on long drives and listen to music, especially Elvis and Johnny Cash. Gene was truly the love of her life and she missed him very much. Now they are together again.
Marlene loved the beauty of the outdoors and all that nature has to offer. She enjoyed playing pool, gardening and growing flowers. One of her favorite pass times was growing African violets. In the early ‘80s she founded the African Violet club of Port Angeles, Wash. As a life-time lover of animals, she often took in stray dogs and cared for them as if they were her own children. She would always put out her hummingbird feeders as she enjoyed them flying around her home. Marlene was a true artist, often “Tole” painting on wood, and oil paintings of landscapes. She would always paint the windows of the house on the holidays. The family remembers her teaching many how to fish with a worm on a creek flowing in a meadow around Elk City. For many years she would go to the fish camps on the South Fork and sell her handmade steelhead fishing “Corky Rigs” that were always in high demand.
No services are planned at this time, but there will be a family memorial at a later date. The family has been assisted by Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
