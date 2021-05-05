Molly Anna Wimer, age 55, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021. Molly will be greeted in heaven by her loving parents, George and Dorothy Seubert, her beloved son, Joshua Wimer, grandson, Henry Wimer, sister, Mary Ackerman, and godson, Matthew Seubert.
Molly is survived by her faithful husband of 34 years, Marv Wimer; her five loving children: Jacob Wimer and his wife, Lydia Wimer, Chaelena Stubbers and her husband, Justin Stubbers, Joel Wimer, William Wimer, Logan Wimer, her two granddaughters, Aurelia and Ezra Stubbers; her siblings: George Seubert, Mike Seubert, Shawn Seubert, Cara Duman, Denise Nuxoll, Todd Seubert, Pat Seubert, Dianna Merlino; and countless friends.
Molly was a light to others wherever she went. People were instantly drawn to her larger-than-life personality, her honest words, and her infectious smile. She loved being outdoors, growing flowers and a garden, walking, and riding bikes. She wasn’t afraid of hard work and especially loved a project if she could do it with her children. After high school, Molly went to fashion design school. She was always known for her ability to create beautiful things out of fabric. She was the epitome of femininity, always transforming the environment around her to reflect beauty and precision. Her energy awed and inspired everyone.
Molly loved Jesus. She faithfully read her Bible every day, traveled to Israel with her brother, Mike, and prayed for the Sisters of Life in New York. Her family was always her first ministry - loving, encouraging, and raising them up in the ways of the Lord.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Idaho with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 10:30 a.m. The burial service will directly follow at Keuterville Cemetery. There will also be dessert and coffee following the service to honor Molly. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
We ask to please make a donation to The Sisters of Life in New York instead of gifts or flowers to the family. Checks can be made out to the Sisters of Life and mailed to:
Sisters of Life
Molly Wimer Memorial
38 Montebello Road
Suffern NY 10901
