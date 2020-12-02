Molly (Maureen) Hitchcock Krogh passed peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior and with her parents on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home in Meridian, Idaho. Born into a wonderful family on Oct. 10, 1947, Molly had an idyllic childhood growing up in White Swan, Wash., with her parents Maurice and Kathleen Hitchcock and siblings Richard, Samuel (Sam), Kathleen (Kam), and twin brother, Robert. The Hitchcock family owned a lumber mill and the lumber industry was a large part of their lives. Molly was surrounded by horses while growing up and she loved spending time down at the barn. One of her favorite memories was going on a weeklong trail ride with her father and friends, all on horseback. Molly was very close with her parents and loved them dearly.
At the age of 18, Molly left White Swan to attend college at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. While there in her first year of college, she met Bob Krogh. After some months of dating, they were married on June 4, 1966, in a beautiful ceremony in her parents backyard. Molly and Bob settled for a few years in White Swan while Bob went away to the military.
In 1970, they had their first child, Rodney, followed by their second child, Jeff, in 1972. Soon after, they moved to McCall, Idaho. After a few years there, they moved to Kamiah, Idaho to run their family business, Clearwater Forest Industries in Kooskia, Idaho. After moving to Kamiah, Mark was born followed by Andrea. Being a mom was the joy of Molly’s life, and she loved her kids fiercely. She attended every ball game, took her kids on worldwide trips, and brought love and joy to their home.
In the 1980s, Molly enjoyed her years working on the ski patrol in Grangeville, Idaho. When she finished working on the ski patrol, she then joined the local EMT crew in Kamiah. Because of her love of helping others, Molly decided to go back to school at Lewis Clark State College to become a nurse. After years of long drives and hard work, she succeeded and gained her RN license. Molly worked in home health in Kamiah and at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, Idaho.
In 1994, their sons, Jeff and Mark, began racing stock cars. Molly worked right alongside the boys, and she was willing to move many times, and lived in Walla Walla, Wash, Visalia, Calif, and then in Greensboro, N.C. After their son had a tragic racing accident and he was able to recover, the entire family moved back to their roots in Kamiah.
Soon after they arrived back in Kamiah, Molly once again returned to nursing and worked at Grangeville Health and Rehab. She lovingly cared for each of her patients and wanted to take care of them as if they were part of her own family. On her time off, she thoroughly enjoyed working outside planting and taking care of her flowers and plants.
Grandkids were also a source of great joy for Molly. She often stayed with her kids and helped with the grandkids, especially when a new one arrived. Sitting on the couch, snuggling babies, reading books, baking brownies, banana bread and chocolate chip cookies with her grandkids were some of her favorite things to do. All of her grandkids love their Mema immensely.
After living in Kamiah for more than 30 years, Molly and Bob moved to Lynwood, Wash. Eventually, they knew they wanted to be closer to their family, so they moved to Meridian, Idaho. Bob lovingly took care of Molly in the final seven years of her life while she battled Alzheimer’s disease.
Molly is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Rodney (Andrea) Krogh, Jeff (Karla) Krogh, Mark Krogh, and Andrea (Scott) Vander Ploeg; grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Kristyna, Rhett, Luke, Kathleen, Lyndsie, Marissa, Sydney, Rachel, Emma, Kaden, and Kate.
A private visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Meridian, followed by a burial in Yakima, Wash. where her final resting place is beside her beloved parents.
