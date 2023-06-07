Myrna Loy (Emerson) Smith, 86 years old, of Pollock, Idaho, passed away into the arms of Jesus April 7, 2023, in Emmett, Idaho where she was staying with daughter, Tanya and family, receiving the best of care. Myrna was born July 11, 1936, in Arling, Idaho, (now Lake Cascade) to Ralph Wesley Emerson and Ruth Lucile (Kleint) Emerson. On her dad’s side, her ancestors came on the Oregon Trail by oxen team in the late 1800s to Idaho. Most settled in the Donnelly area, as did her mother’s family. Many are now buried in Roseberry and Star, Idaho cemeteries. Mom grew up in mining camps throughout Idaho, including the Penman Mine, Golden Anchor, Deadwood (Valley County, Idaho) and a few other western states. She was a golden-haired tomboy, full of spit and vinegar, and would take on mining camp bullies with the help of little brother, Leslie. She became a great cross-country skier due to so much snow where they lived. She eventually settled in Sutherlin, Ore., where she broke high school records in the high jump. Myrna met Ronald L. Smith in Cinnabar, Idaho, where she worked as an assayer and in the store. They were later married March 20, 1958. Mom was a tough, no-nonsense disciplinarian, but her soft side came out when her children were sick; out came the home-canned berry juice and Vicks poultices around their necks! She was in her prime when she was looking for morel mushrooms and picking huckleberries—she was the fastest picker! She made delicious meals utilizing her canned and garden goods. Boy, her garlic dill pickles were good! One of our favorite meals was deer meat finger steaks and battered morel mushrooms! This was often followed by huckleberry cheesecake! She loved babies, her house plants, oil painting and her morning tea. Some of Myrna and Ronnie’s happiest years were the last twenty or so. She was witty to the end and was so privileged to stay with daughter, Tanya and family. We were fortunate and blessed to have our parents for so long. She is survived by brother, Leslie Emerson, of San Jose, Calif.; sisters, Nida Weaver (Frank) of Stayton, Ore., Linda Lewey (John) of Springfield, Ore.; her five kids: Ronya Teterud (Tim) of Medford, Ore., Tanya Rambow (Jim) of Emmett, Donya Crenshaw (Thomas) of Garden City, Idaho, Rocky Smith (Cindy) of Emmett and Shona Rosen (Dan) of St. Maries, Idaho; ten grandkids: Cara Teterud, Alyssa Wanjohi (Antony), Emily Heaton (Spencer), Danny Rambow, Michael Rambow (Kristina), Janelle Rambow, Westin Crenshaw (Rebecca), Garrett Crenshaw, Joe Rosen and Ron Rosen; and three great-grandkids: Troy, Sofia, Esme, and one great-grandson on the way in June. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Gary Smith of Pollock. She has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins surviving, also. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronnie. Many thanks to Heart ‘n Home Hospice nurses and staff for excellent care. Memorials can be made to Valley County Museum in Roseberry, Idaho or Salmon River Community Church in Riggins, Idaho. A memorial will be held Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.