Nancy Lee Gorney, 87, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Grangeville, Idaho. Nancy was born, June 18, 1932, to the late Edward Hillenbrand and Ruth Hillenbrand, of Otisco, N.Y.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Gorney. Ray and Nancy were married for 63 years, before Ray died in Florida in 2014.
Ray and Nancy had a fondness for traveling, particularly to our state and national parks. Over the years, not only did they travel most of the United States, but they also resided in three different states: New York, Flo. and Idaho. Nancy was a homemaker for most of her years. She loved painting, gardening, cooking and baking, oftentimes sharing her desserts with her family and friends, over a raucous game of cards. Ray, Nancy, and their family were active members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Whitney Point, N.Y. Nancy loved to sing in the choir and was known for always having a smile on her face and a song in her heart.
Nancy is survived by her children Ray (Karen) Gorney, Beth (Mike) Sturdevant, Steve (Sandra) Gorney, Matt Gorney (Jessica Bryce Young), Greg Gorney (Laurie Palermo Renzi), and Amy (Bob) Quarry; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and her two brothers, Ed and Dick Hillenbrand.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
