Our creative, sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Nettie M. Wood, passed away Jan. 5, 2022. Mom was born in 1923 to John and Mable (Sweet) Anderson at their homestead in Woodward County, Okla.
Mom’s family moved to New Plymouth, Idaho in 1936. Mom graduated from college and got her first job at the Boise Cascade Lumber Company, then she was hired at the New Plymouth Bank where she learned accounting and was fast at figuring out and running an adding machine. She excelled at this type of work.
Mom was rescued by her best friend’s brother, James Wood, who fixed her flat tire on her 1929 Ford. On July 25, 1948 they were married at the First Baptist Church in Payette, Idaho. When the box factory where dad worked closed and moved their operation to Grangeville, Idaho in 1953, they moved to Grangeville, where dad worked for the new Idapine Mills as a certified lumber grader.
They raised three children, with mom sewing all their clothes by hand until she got her Kenmore sewing machine, which is still chugging along. Mom re-entered the workforce as a bookkeeper for the Grangeville General Hospital in 1967. In 1971 she became the salesclerk for Wickes Forest Industries. After retirement she volunteered at the Moose Creek Ranger Station and was hired as a permanent Forest Service employee until the office moved out of Grangeville. She loved that job, a computer to learn, mule teams and her first airplane ride that took her into the wilderness.
She then volunteered at the Visitor Center for many years and was a hospice volunteer. She always enjoyed working, helping others and kept busy making baby quilts and blankets for kids and grandkids. She moved on to sewing and knitting baby blankets for donation. Mom was fascinated with computers and for over 30 years she could be found in her computer room typing up a storm. Mom walked many miles every day with dad after they both retired. She also rode her stationary bikes thousands of miles and wore them out. Her motto was “If you stop moving, you die!”.
Mom is survived by her devoted husband, Jim, of 73 years; three children, Wanda (Lane) Fortin of Winnemucca, Nev., Alan (Mindy) Wood of Philomath, Ore., and Carla (David) Sisson of Cottonwood, Idaho; four grandchildren, Melanie Nygaard, Kirk Fortin, Lauren Wood and Dexter Wood; four great-grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, James and Anne Marie.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable Anderson; sister, Anice; and brothers, Dean, Ford and Charlie. Burial will be at the Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho near her parents, siblings and in-laws. She is going home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
