Newton Wendell Bohanan, Jr., Wewukye takanin (Elk Traveler), 55, has made his journey to the Spirit World. He was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Palo Alto, Calif. to Marian and Newton (Josh) Bohanan, Sr. Junior was an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a descendant of Old Chief Lookingglass and Chief Timothy.
He was known as Junior to many family members; relatives and friends sometimes called him “Juice”. He attended Kamiah school and then boarding school at the Intermountain Intertribal Indian High School in Brigham City, Utah. He later earned his general education diploma. Junior was very smart, he read a lot of books, and was very knowledgeable about Nez Perce history.
As a young individual he attended pow wows and was a well-known fancy dancer. He won many contests throughout the northwest. Many of his outfits were made by his brother, Ron Pinkham. Wewukye takanin was given to him at the Chief Lookingglass Pow Wow in 1977.
Later he attended Bible college in Joplin, Mo. And Missouri State for his studies in Communication. He made a lot of friends throughout his travels in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Washington.
Junior also worked at many different places such as a TV studio, restaurant cook, manager at a Wifi coffee shop, the Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management, and fire-works stands.
Wherever he lived or worked he had the love and support of the many friends whom he made during his excursions. Junior enjoyed fishing for salmon, drawing, stickgaming, making frybread for his nieces, and spending time with his family. It was said that Junior had nine lives.
Junior is survived by his brother and sisters: Ron Pinkham and Renita Brien (Pat Brien, Sr.) of San Jose, Calif.; Carol Holt and Joanne Bohanan of Kamiah, Idaho; aunts, Melva Major of Spokane, Wash. and Melvina Kills Crow; and uncle Raymond (Fred) Major of Kamiah; nieces, Ayisha Bohanan (Shawn Wheeler) of Lewiston, Idaho, Felicia Kilbane (James Kilbane) of Avon, Ohio, Antoinette Picard (Matt Enick) of Lapwai, Idaho and nephews, Patrick Brien, Jr. of San Jose, Calif., Robert Carbajal of Vancouver, Wash, and Shane, Ryan, Joel Holt of Oklahoma. Junior especially loved his grandchildren: William Kilbane, Kendrick Wheeler, David Wheeler Jr., Edmond (Baby Juice) Bohanan-Wheeler, Christopher (Bear) Carbajal, JayD Enick, Jo Enick, Katie Kilbane, Grace Kilbane, Marian Kilbane, Selin Bisbee and Jaylah Enick.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Newton Bohanan Sr.; maternal grandparents, Lillian Oatman-Major and Oswald Johnson; paternal grandmother, Selin Billy; brothers, Edmond Bohanan, Melvin Pinkham, and Wayne Pinkham; Aunt Laura Major; grandson, Sun Enick; and Beaverslide cousin-uncle, RC Oatman.
Services were held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Life Center in Kamiah with Kelly Lineberry officiating, followed by burial at the Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery on No Kid Road. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.