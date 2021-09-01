Nicholas John Burkenbine was born to John and Marea in Cottonwood, on Nov. 29, 1987. He was a very happy and loving child. Our hearts are filled with wonderful memories of him. He attended Grangeville High School, later on working to achieve his G.E.D. He worked different jobs, but really enjoyed taking things apart and fixing them.
He is with his loving mother now. Nicholas was a wonderful young man. He loved anything outdoors: hunting, archery, fishing, morel and shed hunting, and camping. He brought joy to all his loved ones and many friends. He left this earth Aug. 19, 2021, and we are now forced to keep on without him.
His endearing weirdness, caring nature, and unique sense of humor will be forever missed.
Please come help us celebrate his life on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the archery range. Limited seating, so bring chairs. Potluck to follow 2 p.m. at Eagles Lodge.
Much love and thanks to all. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
