Norene K. Bentley, 71 of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.
Norene was born April 2, 1951, in La Grande, Ore., to Rene and Lenore Slack Meyers. She had one brother, Norman.
The family moved to Idaho in 1953. She attended St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood, Idaho, and graduated in 1969. Following her graduation, she attended Links Business School in Boise, Idaho, from 1969-1970. On Oct. 17, 1970, she married the love of her life, Dwayne Bentley.
Norene ran a daycare in their home from 1978-1990. Later, she decided to pursue a career, so she went to work at the Maverick Country Store as a clerk. After working at Maverick, she made a change and went to Deano’s Sunset Mart. She later became manager until 2011 when the business was sold. She then went to work at Zip Trip and took early retirement in 2014 due to medical reasons.
Norene enjoyed playing volleyball, long walks, yard work, traveling, horseback riding, driving her ATV, camping, spending time with her family, and especially time spent with her granddaughter, Shareena.
She is survived by her mother, Lenore Hill; sons: John (Alissa), Jamie and his longtime companion, Sharron, and Jason; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her little dog, Sweet Pea.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne; father, Rene; stepfather, Joe Hill; her brother, Norman; and an infant son, Justin.
At her request, no services will be held. Her family will celebrate Norene’s life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
