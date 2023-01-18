Norma Bradley

Born Norma Jean Tapella in Watsonville, Calif., she married David Everett Bradley on May 26, 1957. The couple had four children before moving from Watsonville to Morgan Hill in 1963. In 1972 the family moved to Riggins, Idaho, and in 1974 took up residence in Pollock, Idaho where the couple remained through their empty-nest transition for the next 40 years. They moved to Lewiston, Idaho in 2014 and David passed away Oct. 2018. Throughout her life, Norma maintained that her children were her treasure, and by them she will be greatly missed. A private ceremony will be held by the children and their immediate families in the near future to disseminate the couple’s remains according to their wishes.

