Norman D. Graham, 86, died Jan. 25th, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehab Center in Grangeville, Idaho. He was born July 22, 1933 to Herman and Mildred Graham on Battle Ridge near Kooskia, Idaho.
On Feb. 7, 1954, he married Mary (Huntley) Graham and they had four children: John (Heidi) Graham, Lewiston, Idaho; Betty (Chuck) Bonnett, Billings, Mont; Bruce (Lori) Graham, Grangeville; David (Roseann) Graham, Stites, Idaho. Mary preceded Norman in death on Sept. 5, 1999.
Norman was a member of the Idaho Army National Guard. He worked for the Idaho Dept. of Transportation; Owner/Operator of the Standard Oil Bulk Fuel Distributorship in Kamiah; was an active member of the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce. He was one of the founding fathers of the then Kamiah Community Credit Union; Owner of Graham Mobile Homes and RV’s in Kamiah and Lewiston and a few other ventures.
Norman loved hunting, fly fishing and enjoyed camping and the outdoors and sharing it with his children, teaching them the right and sometimes the wrong way to do things. He loved listening to music and loved to dance.
He married Marilou (Rice) March 25, 2000, who survives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and three step-children and their families.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St., Grangeville.
Memorial donations may be made to Syringa Hospice or ambulance services in lieu of flowers.
