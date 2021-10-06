Former Grangeville, Idaho resident, Norman Henderson, died Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Mesa, Ariz.
Norm was born in St. John, Wash. on March 11, 1932. He was the youngest of six born to Cecil and Bertha Henderson. The family relocated to Grangeville when Norm was seven years old.
After graduating from Grangeville High School in 1951, he joined the Navy and became a Corpsman. Norm went to training in San Diego where he met and later married Rochelle Larson. Norm then was station in Japan during the Korean conflict. He was discharged in 1955.
Norm and Rochelle made their home in Grangeville where Norm started his career with the United States Post Office, holding several different positions in his 35-year career there. Of Norm’s many side jobs, his favorite was driving school bus. He has stayed in contact with many of the students he enjoyed over the years.
Norm and Rochelle raised their three children in Grangeville and were active in many community activities and clubs. They retired to Mesa, summering in North Idaho. The couple stayed active by golfing and being involved in their new community. He was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings.
Norm and Rochelle recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. Norman is also survived by three children: Jerry (Pam) Henderson, Chelle (Mike) Rosales, and T.C. (Dean) Brandstetter; six grandchildren: Ben Henderson, Rachael (Clay) Wire, Joe Rosales, McCall (Peter) Elverum, Larson (Chelsie Schoniwitz) Brandstetter and Carter Brandstetter; eight great-grandchildren: Haile, Aubree, Jackson, Cole, Luella, Calvin, Helen and Ida. Norm also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends who all remained very close to his heart.
No formal services will be held. The family asks that you just share a fun story about Norm when you are safely gathered with friends or family.
