Norm Meyers was taken to Heaven from his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in LaGrande, Ore. June 4, 1949, and moved to Idaho as a small boy with his parents and sister, Norene. Norm joined the United States Army in 1969 and served America well for three years in Vietnam and Germany. He married Vickie Rae in 1976 and they were blessed with twin boys, Ryan and Jeremy, and their half brother, Chad. After their divorce, Norm built a “bachelor pad” as he was “never getting married again.”
Norm and Mary Beth met at Barb’s Café in Grangeville in 1991, and were married in 1992. They had a fun and memorable 29 years together including two Alaskan cruises with Norm’s family and a trip to Maui with Mary Beth’s siblings. Rafting the Salmon River was our favorite thing to do on weekends for many years.
When asked what he did for a living, Norm would reply, “bending nails”. He was an amazing, skilled carpenter and could build and fix anything from mechanical to structures. Norm and Vickie were charter members of the 4-Wheel Drive Club when the boys were young, and Norm’s 4-cylinder Jeep could not only keep up with the 6-cylinders, but outperform some of them as well. His CB handle was Double-Shot, for the twins.
Norm began learning his building skills from his parents and then went to work for Joe and Thelma Sherwin as a young teenager on their ranch learning more tools of the trade. He worked for Howard Schussler, building most of the sawmills in our area among many other buildings. He worked with Scott Schussler for several years throughout the Idaho Panhandle and beyond and then for Steve Hauger. Both were close friends. In 1996 Norm was hired by Morris Arnzen of ABC Construction and for the next 19 years truly enjoyed building beautiful homes and commercial buildings with Morris, Bob Funk, Mike Terhaar, Nick Forsman and the crew. In 2014, when his lungs prevented him from being able to “work smarter not harder” he retired, but received calls for many years asking for his thoughts and ideas on projects.
Norm was preceded in death by his dad, Rene Meyers; stepfather, Joe Hill; paternal grandparents, Roscoe and Elma Meyers; maternal grandparents, Irene and Duck Slack; brother-in-law, Dwayne Bentley; and nephew, Justin Bentley.
He is survived by his mother, Lenore Hill; sister, Norene Bentley; and wife, Mary Beth; Norm and Mary Beth’s children: Ryan Meyers & Amy Waddell with children, Clay and daughter, Elizabeth; and Tylar Meyers, Lane Pilant & family; Logan and Landon Waddell; Jeremy & Jessica Meyers, children Kelcey, Shyann, Mya and Emily Meyers; Pam & Ty Wiltse, children Megan and Jake Wren; Rebekah & Justin Warden, and children Augustyne, Madelyne, Trenton, Zaydn Warden; nephews, John, Jamie and Jason Bentley and their families.
Norm was full of fun and mischief and will be remembered always. Heaven is a beautiful place, and he is enjoying the peace and beauty of his new home.
A celebration of life is set for Tuesday, May 25, 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Life Ministries in Grangeville, with a luncheon to follow. Blackmer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.