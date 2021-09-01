Orvis Corbit

Orvis passed away at his home in Kooskia, Idaho. He leaves behind his wife, June; his daughter, Tina; and two sons, Orville (Debbie) and O’Dell (Bobbi). Orvis also has three sisters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceding him in death were one brother, one sister, and one son-in-law.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Orvis on Sept. 5, 2021, at the Kooskia Community Center at 12:30 p.m. with a covered dish potluck dinner also.

