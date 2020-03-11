Patricia Jean Ferguson Jordan took her first breath in Heaven on Feb. 13, 2020, at Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville, Idaho. She was 90 years young. She left family and friends who take comfort in knowing she is at peace after several years of illness.
Born in Minneapolis on Dec. 26, 1929, to Robert and Elvera Clausen Ferguson, Pat also lived in Pensacola, Fla., as a young girl, later moving to Seattle with her parents, then to Coronado, Calif. where she met a sailor named Robert “Swede” Jordan. Pat and Bob were married on June 19, 1954, and shared their lives for the next 62 years. When Bob passed away in 2017. They raised three children, Daniel, Cindy and Eric (Gunner).
The family lived in Solana Beach, Palmdale, and Quartz Hill, Calif. before moving to Meeker, Colo. in 1968. Pat and Bob later retired to Grangeville in 1988 where they would build (with the help of son, Gunner) and live many joyful years in their dream log home in the woods.
Pat was a five-foot tall bombshell in her younger days, with an outgoing personality, who loved dancing the jitterbug with her beloved husband. Artistically, she dabbled in water and oil painting and loved home decorating. Early in their marriage, Bob introduced her to camping, which she loved. Camping trips, Sunday brunches and special occasions were filled with her famous sourdough pancakes served up with egg coffee, and sometimes fried trout. Pat was quite the cook in the day. She loved entertaining family and friends. Her hot dishes were accompanied with tea served in one of her numerous teapots and lots of laughter. Pat had quite the reputation of being the slowest cook in the West, oftentimes serving a meal 2-3 hours later than planned. One cousin even brought his own peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to family get-togethers to snack on, when Pat was busy talking and not cooking.
A number of organizations and clubs benefited from Pat’s untiring service, such as the Utopia Club in Meeker. As an ancestor of Stephen and Elizabeth Hopkins and their child, Oceanus, born on the Mayflower during its voyage to America, Pat held her membership and principles of the Daughters of the American Revolution close to her heart. The DAR recommends teaching our youth the virtues of and a dedication to the preservation of our American heritage: faith in God and faith in our country. Pat was a member of the Captain Richard Sopris Chapter of the National Society of the DAR in Glenwood Springs, Colo. and served one year as a Colorado DAR Regent.
Pat took pride in her Christian faith and was an active member in the Quartz Hill, Meeker and Grangeville Christian churches. She served the Lord tirelessly alongside her husband and affected the lives of many people over the years. She and Bob had the pleasure of helping plant the Meeker Christian Church in Meeker, Colo. She served on the Mission Board and Christian Women’s Fellowship at Grangeville Christian Church and was a cofounder of the church library.
Pat embraced life, family and friends fully and joyfully; she was as feisty as she was gentle. She has been described as the nicest-naughtiest lady you will ever meet. Her quick wit was notable and often followed by her infectious laughter. Pat had a caring nature and gave heartwarming hugs that are hard to give up. Her life counted. She is missed dearly.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Cindy; father, Robert and mother, Elvera Ferguson.
Surviving Pat are son, Daniel Jordan and daughter-in-law, Linda, of Missoula, Mont.; two grandchildren, Nikki Sant and husband, Travis, of Frenchtown, Mont.; Levi Jordan and wife, Wendy, of Stevensville Mont.; and five great-granddaughters,: Hannah, Kaylee, and Jenna Jordan; and Addison and Allia Sant; son, Eric Jordan and daughter-in-law, Stephanie of Grangeville, Idaho; four grandchildren: Danny Schmadeka and wife, Melinda, of Asotin, Wash.; Tel Schmadaka and wife, Amber; Seth Schmadeka and wife, Kerstin; Kaitlin Yama and husband, Robert, all of Grangeville, Idaho; eleven great grandchildren: Trapper, Rowdy, Tripp, Lily Rose, Ruby, Aubrey, Amelia, Ashlyn, Lydia, Isabella Katherine and Charlie. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Grangeville Christian Church at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs Colo. on June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South 1st St, Grangeville Idaho, 83530. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The family would also like to extend a hand of gratitude to Meadowlark Homes and Syringa Hospice for their incredible care and love towards our precious mom and grandma. You blessed us all, thank you.
