Patrick Brian Webb, 70, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at home while surrounded by his loved ones, which was exactly what he wanted. Pat was a country boy born and raised in the small town of Grangeville, Idaho. His parents, Hobert Webb and Florence (Welburn) Webb, were blessed with him when he was born on Feb. 14, 1951.
Pat attended school in Grangeville. During his senior year he decided to get his GED, and then he joined the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War from 1968-1971.
Pat was married several times, but finally found his true love, Donna Webb, which he spent the rest of his life with. Pat married Donna on Nov. 2, 1993, and they had four beautiful children together.
Pat worked as a logger, a tree thinner, and ran a septic pumping gig on the side. He was also a beekeeper all his life. He owned and operated his own business called Webb Honey Company. He always loved the beautiful mountains and rivers. He was a very avid fisherman and hunter, and always loved being out and about. He loved gardening, working in the bees for 50+ years, and enjoyed all his outdoor activities such as deer and elk hunting, mushroom hunting, squirrel and bird hunting, and shooting his guns for fun, and much more. He loved going to his local Zip Trip and playing his scratch offs or playing pinochle at home online. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Steve, and Samuel Webb; daughter, Melanie Kay Smith; brother, Stephen Webb; uncles Carl and Harley Webb; and his aunt, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Hannah.
Pat is survived by his wife, Donna Webb; his estranged sister, Norma Moore; his cousins: Bella Bruce, Sharon Winkes, and Dee Webb; children: Shanna Campos, Shawndel Elliot, Miranda Fraga, Lisa Webb, Debbie Webb, Brian Webb; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021. at 2 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.