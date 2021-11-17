Patrick Edward Sullivan, Sr., 81, former resident of St. Maries, Idaho, and current resident of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, in Boise, Idaho.
He was born to Dr. Edward Michael and Johanna Mary Sullivan in Chicopee, Mass., on March 12, 1940. Pat grew up in Chicopee; his very first job was giving pony rides to children, and he was a talented athlete who excelled in hockey. He graduated from Chicopee High School with the class of 1958.
After high school, Pat went to work at Fountain Plating. He also served in the Massachusetts National Guard. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Terry, and the couple moved to St. Maries in 1970 to be near his father.
In St. Maries, Pat and Terry opened The Variety Store, a business they owned and operated for 15 years. They also owned and operated Sullivan’s Custodial. When their children were young, Pat served as a leader for 4-H groups and taught hunters’ safety classes to the children of St. Maries.
In 1987 the couple moved to Moses Lake, Wash., where Pat went to work driving forklift at Basic American Potato. He retired in 2003. In his retirement, he helped care for his ill mother-in-law. After some health issues, Pat and Terry moved in with their son, Pat, and daughter in-law, Marilyn, in Grangeville.
Pat was an avid outdoorsman, who had a passion for fishing the St. Joe River and streams. He enjoyed hunting in the area mountains and going on drives to take in the local scenery, often while listening to his favorite 1950s rock ‘n’ roll songs.
In his retirement, Pat and Terry enjoyed several mini vacations. They traveled to Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Ireland, and France. He is a past member of the St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church in St. Maries and a current member of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville. Lastly, Pat was a devoted and loving family man. Retirement gave him the opportunity to spend time with his granddaughters and to chase around his great-grandsons.
Pat is survived by his wife, Terry, of Grangeville; children: Donna (Randy) Sather, of St. Maries, Robby Litwin, of Hayden, Idaho, and Pat (Marilyn) Sullivan, Jr., of Grangeville; siblings; Margaret Cain, of Tex., Moira (Ben) Dudek, of Calif., Cathy (Duane) Pierce, of St. Maries, Todd (Dee) Sullivan, of Ireland, Kent (Debbie) Sullivan, of Calif., and Louise Sullivan, of Wash.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Ross Sullivan and Michael Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church in St. Maries. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, with a lunch gathering for family and friends following services, at the Benedictine Hall. Please visit Pat’s online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com.
