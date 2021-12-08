Patrick Thomas Doherty, 73, of Elk City, Idaho, died in an accident in Harpster, Idaho, on Dec. 2, 2021.
Pat was born in Reno, Nev., in June, 1948, to Thomas and Betty Doherty. He grew up in Fallon, Nev., and attended Utah State University, where he met his wife, Carol. They were married in 1968 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. Pat transferred to the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada, in Reno, earning his degree in mining engineering.
Pat and Carol lived in many areas in the western United States, as well as in Ghana, West Africa, and in Guyana, South America, during his career as a mining engineer. They moved to Elk City 35 years ago and loved living there. Pat had a passion for jeeps and managed to collect about 25 of them. He was an excellent mechanic. He was also a wonderful husband. He will be happy he died with his boots on helping someone else.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he drove every Sunday to Grangeville, Idaho, for church, even in deep snow. He always said if they arrived and church was cancelled, they were going to the bishop’s house for dinner.
Pat was preceded in death by his son, Clinton Thomas Doherty; his granddaughter, Devin Doherty; and his parents. He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 53 years; his sister, Kathleen; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Doherty; and his granddaughter, Jaidon Doherty.
Pat’s funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St, Grangeville. There will a viewing for family and friends at 9:30 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Mt. Idaho Cemetery following the memorial service.
