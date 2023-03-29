Patrick Wayne Barnett passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2023, in Nezperce, Idaho, at the age of 59. He was born March 19, 1964, in Lewiston, Idaho to Waneta (Leach) Barnett and Charles Barnett. Growing up, the family lived in several places in the Northwest, eventually ending up in Grangeville, Idaho. Pat graduated from Grangeville High School in 1983.
He later married Tracy Seay and they had two sons, Ty Barnett and Levi Barnett; they later divorced. He went on to marry Jill Arnzen of Nezperce; that marriage ended in 1997. Pat met Amy Wilcox in the summer of 2020 and became engaged in 2022.
In 1987, Pat joined the McGregor Company in Grangeville and found his passion for agriculture. He worked hard and was awarded outstanding serviceman in 1990. His dedication paid off in 1992 when he became plant manager at the Nezperce location. In 1994, he was awarded the McGregor manager of the year.
In 1998 Pat married Patty (Mackin) Barnett; they had two sons together, Mitchell and Jim. Pat and Patty later divorced but remained friends and business partners. Pat and Patty started Nezperce Ag in 1998 and Pat’s greatest joy was building this business from the ground up. He loved seeing the passion for farming and agriculture that his sons, Mitchell and Jim, have for running the family-built business, as well as his youngest son, Jim, as an ag pilot owning his own crop-dusting business.
Pat was a big supporter of community projects, the surrounding 4-H, FFA and especially the Nezperce school. He was a past member of the Nezperce Lions Club. He has served on the WestLink Ag Group Board of Directors for the past eight years, as well as serving as a commissioner on the local Prairie Highway District.
Pat had an infectious personality and made friends wherever he went. He always made sure your beer glass was full and you were never hungry. His friends, family and customers were his whole world. Whether camping with friends and family on the Selway River, spending time at the cabin at Tamarack Resort in Donnelly, Idaho or casting his fly-fishing line in a river, Pat’s joy came from seeing others happy and having fun.
Pat is survived by his fiancé, Amy Wilcox, and her children: Miller, Helen, Zane, Maizy and Zoe; his sons: Ty Barnett of Boise, Idaho, Levi Barnett of Severn, Md., Mitchell Barnett and Jim Barnett of Nezperce; his mother, Waneta Perry of Lewiston; sisters: Debbie Todd (David) of Grangeville, Dawna Barnett of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Marcie Eldred (Rob) of Long Lake, Wash.; stepsister, Deanna Perry-Cabrera of Nampa, Idaho, stepbrother, Brian Perry of Grangeville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Barnett, and stepfather, Milt Perry.
A funeral service will take place Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Nezperce School Bradley Gymnasium. Interment will be held at Nezperce Cemetery followed by a dinner at the Nezperce Legion Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the Nezperce School Athletic Fund.
