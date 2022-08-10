Paul R. Selman, a longtime resident of Elk City, Idaho, died July 27, 2022, at the age of 83, in Lewiston, Idaho.
Paul was born Sept. 16, 1938, to Bartlett and Beryl Selman in San Marcos, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bartlett and Beryl; sisters, Eugenia, Ruthie and Roxie; and brothers, Bart and Walter.
He is survived by his beloved son, Darby, and Darby’s mother, Karen; brother, Gary, sister, Sue, and sister-in-law, Margaret.
He served in the US Army as an aircraft mechanic. He was raised in Buda, Texas. He eventually settled in Elk City, Idaho where he lived for more than 40 years.
Paul was a multitalented person known for his generosity. He could build anything, he loved painting before settling into woodworking art as his favorite hobby. He specialized in wood and shell inlay.
He donated many of his art pieces to charity events, especially Elk City Friends of the Community Library. He also gave many gifts of his artwork to friends and family members.
Paul dearly loved going to the woods on his property and spending time with nature, finding and accomplishing tasks. He loved cutting firewood. He was disappointed he didn’t get to use his new chain saw. Paul always had to stay busy.
He will be missed by his son and family, as well as friends and neighbors. Paul was buried at the Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville, Idaho. No services were held per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit your condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
