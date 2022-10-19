Pauline J (Gregg) Cary passed peacefully on Oct. 8, 2022, at Cascadia of Clarkston, Wash.
Pauline was born in Merriman, Neb., to John Judson Gregg, Sr. and Gladys E. (Nelson) Gregg on March 14, 1924. Pauline was the oldest daughter of 13 children. When she was a young girl, her family relocated to a small ranch near Harpster, Idaho where she attended school at Harpster, then graduated in Stites, Idaho. She attended the University of Idaho where she studied home economics. As luck would have it while at U of I Pauline met her husband, John W. Cary, Sr. (Bill). They were married in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 2, 1945. They had one son, John W. Cary Jr. Since 1977, John took care of his mother, and she looked after him until she needed to move from their family home in the Yakima Valley to a care facility in Clarkston.
Pauline was a proud homemaker, wife and mother. Her son describes his mom as having a good head on her shoulders, which she had to have to put up with both him and his dad! Pauline was an independent and generous soul who loved her entire family deeply. John is comforted in knowing his mother is now at peace and reunited with his dad.
Pauline was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Idaho, Lewiston Chapter.
She was also a lifetime member of TOPS, earning the title of Queen at one point in her active years. Pauline was sight impaired her entire life, she could never drive a car, but she loved car trips and reading (large print of course), and sending greeting cards to all. She collected photographs from her many car trips with her husband and son. Pauline loved taco time taco salad and ice cream; those were a regular treat for her these past few years. Pauline will be missed by her family but most especially by her baby sister, Connie, and son, John; they took good care of her until the end.
Pauline is survived by her son, John Cary Jr.; sisters: Esther Morrow of Harpster, Hope Weholt of Maple Valley, Wash., Karen Winkler (Cletus) of Grangeville, Idaho, Carolyn Anderson (Joe) of White Bird, Idaho, Connie Riddle (Dennis) of Lewiston, Idaho; many nieces and nephews across the nation. A special story, niece Cynthia, her older brother Ival’s daughter, carries Pauline as her middle name.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers: Thomas J Gregg, John Judson Gregg Jr (Sonny), Marvin Leroy Gregg, Wallace Gregg (Hazel), Ival J. Gregg (Vivian); and sisters: Dolly E. Gregg, Vera McKinney (Ralph); brother-in-law, Don Morrow.
There will be a graveside service at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville at a later date. Merchants Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
