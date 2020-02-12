Penelope A. Dreyer, born Nov. 1, 1960, died on Thursday, Feb. 6th, 2020, while living in Grangeville, Idaho with her husband of 38 years, Rick Dreyer. She lived and worked in New Meadows, Idaho most of her adult life. She was born in Chicopee, Mass., to James and Minnie or as we all knew them, Richard and Bootsie Myers. She traveled the world with her parents, her sister Teresa, and her brother Kenneth, including England and Japan as a military “brat”.
Penny was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a very young age and was told she would likely never reach adulthood. She was always defying the odds and would never believe anyone who ever said her days were numbered. She cherished and enjoyed life for every day of her 59 years. Her brother said, “she was who she was through the grace of God”. She never let anything get her down. Penelope was able to accept all people just as they were and loved them no matter what.
Her family was her life and friendship was her passion, often the two overlapped. She was always there for her “penny for your thoughts espresso shop” as we liked to call it because she didn’t go anywhere without coffee and was always happy to share. She never sat out for an activity that she could possibly make it to and always made the best of it. She enjoyed many hobbies such as crafting, skiing, camping, rafting, games, and doing anything that anyone else could think of, as well.
She is survived by her husband Rick, her son Nathan, her daughter in law Tess, and her grandkids Kaylee, Lauren and Adam. She is now dancing in heaven with her son Christopher, her parents, and all her other dear ones who passed on before her.
She will always be remembered for her strength in spirit and her faith in God. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13
We are having a memorial service in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2020. This will be held at the Meadows Valley High School, 500 N Miller Avenue, New Meadows, Idaho starting at 2 p.m. Food will be provided, and all are welcome to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
