Phil Talley a.k.a. “Red River Phil” died on March 26, 2021, in Grangeville, Idaho, at the age of 81. Phil was born to William Ray Talley and Frances Brown Talley in San Francisco, Calif. He was married to Kathleen Talley for 45 years. He and Kathleen moved to Red River in 1976 and later moved to White Bird, Idaho, where they lived for more than 25 years. He loved Idaho and preferred living in the boonies away from all the hubbub of city life. For a while, he and Kathleen were the proud owners of Talley’s Bar on Main Street, White Bird. He was a devoted and loving husband and cared for Kathleen for many long years before she passed.
For the past 14 years, Phil spoke with his daughter, Leigh, on the telephone every Sunday morning. He never forgot a birthday, and always mailed a card with a surprise enclosed, to his daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, daughters in-law, and six great-grandchildren. He didn’t have much in the way of material wealth, but he was a very generous person, always willing to help people. He was a simple man. His main saying to his children was, “Peace and Love”.
Phil and his brother, Bob, were not close growing up as they had an age gap of five years, which was a lot for children without mutual friends or interests. But as they grew into old age, five years were like nothing, and they became much closer, which Bob is very thankful for. They shared a good sense of humor together.
His niece, Linda, describes him this way: “I have fond memories of him. He was quite a character, very honest, and had a real love and interest in people. I really appreciated that when I wrote him, he would always respond right away. He was one of a kind.”
Phil is preceded in death by his younger daughter, Renee; his wife, Kathleen; his mother and father; and cousin, Jay Brown.
He is survived by his elder brother, Bob; his daughter, Leigh; son-in-law, Arnald; his best friend, Brud; his cousin, Lee Brown; nieces, Linda Talley Pariani and Laura Talley; grandsons, Ryan and Marcus Nino; and six great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.