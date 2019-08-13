Phillip Allen Walters, 71, Lewiston

Phillip Allen Walters, 71, beloved husband, father, papa, brother and friend, passed from this earth July 26, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer.
Phil was born in Council, Idaho, June 29, 1948 to Bruce and Helen (Olson) Walters. Raised on a ranch in Riggins, Idaho, he attended and graduated from Riggins High School in 1966, and served in the U.S. Army, an experience that included a tour in Vietnam. Phil returned from his tour of duty, married Lynette Hudson, May 15, 1971 and continued the family ranching business. Blessed with three children, Phil moved his family from Riggins to the place his family would primarily call home, New Meadows, Idaho. Raising his children as he himself grew up ranching, Phil expanded his opportunities by owning and operating his own logging company, Walters Logging. Upon his retirement in 2000 and many grandchildren later, he and Lynette relocated to Lewiston, Idaho where Phil spent many of his days golfing and entertaining family and friends in their home. Phil continued his zest for life and love for his family by whom he was surrounded through his last days on earth.
Phil is survived by his wife, Lynette Walters; children, Wes Walters (Melissa Walters), Davette Walters, Claudia Bentz (Rusty Bentz); grandchildren, Tyler Bentz, Phillip Walters, Lexy Walters, Tater Bentz, Parker Walters, Yvette Keller, Tuff Bentz, JJ Keller, Raynee Bentz, Odin Walters; brothers, Bruce Walters (Arlene Walters), Kenny Walters (Tammy Walters); sisters, Johanna Wilske (John Wilske) and Georgie Vogelson (Chuck Vogelson). His memory will be cherished and he will be loved always.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at the Moose Lodge #751 in Clarkston, Wash. (814 6th St.) 12 p.m. MST. Potluck to follow, please dress casual. Thank you all for being a part of Phil’s life.
