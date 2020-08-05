September 25, 1951 – August 2, 2020
Phillip Thomas Cullin, (Tom), was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in San Bernadino, Calif. Tom died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in White Bird, Idaho.
Tom leaves behind his wife of nearly 22 years, Cheryl; sons, Thomas Cullin, Todd Cullin (Heather) and daughter, Jenny (Mick) Hanson; grandchildren: Ashlynn (TJ), Allison, Bailey, Tyrel, Treana (Tristan) Roberts, Tressie (Dayton Shaw); great grandchildren: Azaelea and Jace; brother, Gerald (Nancy) Hosley; sisters, Victoria Wells and Martie (Sam) Beck along with many nieces and nephews, as well as bonus son, Randy (Lisa) Zumwalt and good friends, Steve Stuivenga and Chuck Smith.
Friends will remember Tom as a soft-spoken, kind person who was generous with his time and talent with heavy equipment, always willing to help others. His family will remember him as an “early to bed (6 p.m.), early to rise (3 a.m.), hardworking person true to his word that it is best to “check out with your boots on.”
Moving to White Bird as a small child, Tom attended White Bird Grade School and graduated from Salmon River High School. Tom married Bessie Travis in 1971, and they made their home on the Salmon River where Thomas, Todd and Jenny were born. His career began on the Harry Robinson Ranch, then on to the Bivins Ranch in Payette, Idaho. The tug of the Salmon River was strong so the family moved back to White Bird, where he logged with Pierson Logging for several years, eventually buying his own logging truck, as well as working with his good friend, Colin Rhoades, at Rhoades Enterprises. At the time of his death, Tom was still enjoying his long employment with the Doumecq Road Department.
Tom married Cheryl Wright on Sept. 12, 1998. As an avid outdoorsman, Tom looked forward to hunting camp each year and spent many fun-filled days packing, fishing, 4-wheeling and camping in the Idaho back country with family and friends. Tom had a beautiful voice and played the guitar.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Irene Hosley; father, Phillip Cullin and step-father, Harv Hosley; grandparents, Sam and Tressie Wood; niece, Jessica Hosley and long-time friend, Colin Rhoades. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at the White Bird Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Todd (Heather) Cullin residence, 3629 Old 95 HWY, White Bird, Idaho. Please bring lawn chairs, a covered dish and stories to share as we bid farewell to our father, grandfather, brother, uncle and good friend, Tom.
