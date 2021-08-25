Jesus called our Mother, Grandmommie, and Great Grandmommie home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Polline (Pat) Wilson was born in Craig, Colo; on June 28, 1942, to Harlan & Ruby Carlson. When she was two years old, she experienced the effects of a tornado in Oklahoma. Her stepdad, Loren Garrett, was carrying her to safety when a tree fell on both of them. Her arm was around her stepdad’s back and was crushed by the tree and she spent time in Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Not long after that, she got scarlet fever and she almost died. Pat, her mom, and stepdad moved to their homestead in Troy, Mont; where she continued her childhood. A few years later (1946) her half-sister, Maxine, was born.
In 1952, at age 10, her first day back to school, Mommie wore pigtails and a white dress that day. She went into the classroom and sat down in a desk and soon after she saw a blonde haired new kid come into the classroom. He scanned the room and then proceeded to sit in the desk behind her. Next thing she knew he was playing with her pigtails and she was getting very aggravated. He then placed her pigtail in the ink well, which then the ink got onto her new white school dress, so she retaliated and stabbed his face with her pencil. The lead remained in his cheek for his entire life. Needless to say, she thought he was a very obnoxious boy. His name was Charles Wilson, and little did she know at that time that in the future they would become childhood sweethearts and she would marry him.
Charles stayed in Troy for five years and then moved, but later he would return. Her half-brother, Steve, was born in 1957. She would help her mom with her little sister and brother and she also helped cook for an entire thrashing crew at the age of twelve. Our mom was a very active teenager. She played on both basketball and softball teams. Music came naturally to her and she could play by ear. The instruments she could play were the autoharp, drums, organ, mandolin, and the harmonica. She also had a beautiful singing voice which led her to singing in choir. Grandma Garrett played in a local country band and our mom would play the drums for her at the various sets.
After she graduated from Troy High School, she married her childhood sweetheart on Aug. 16, 1960, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. And their adventures began. Pat and Chuck moved several times early in their marriage. Their adventures led them to Eureka, Calif. and after two years their first daughter, Rheanda, was born. They decided to move to Libby, Mont, because of too many earthquakes in California.
In 1964, their second daughter, Brenda, was born. Mommie became a notary Republic when she helped her mom (who was the first female mail carrier in the state of Montana) to deliver mail in the rural area of Troy, Mont. She was the Brownie leader when her first daughter was old enough to join. Mommie really enjoyed doing activities through the years with us girls. Our mom was a go-getter and she drove a VW Beetle Bug with her two daughters across the states to Arkansas for a family reunion. Also, did we mention she also had a king poodle and standard poodle in the car?
Our mom and dad also showed their poodles and the king poodle, Gemini, received grand champion and Princess received a blue ribbon.
Traveling was fun. Mommie would be in charge of all of our vacations. She would contact the Chamber of Commerce in cities we would be going thru for sightseeing information.
Motorcycle Heaven was our parents’ first business.
Mommie and Daddy wanted another child, but wasn’t sure if it was possible. They had a great doctor who worked with them and lo and behold in 1972, a third daughter, Angelique, was born.
1973 brought them to Juliaetta Idaho. They joined the Nazarene Church and were very active in the church and Mommie joined the choir. The church put on two cantatas each year, Christmas and Easter and she was a part of both. The church members found out that she was very talented in cake baking and several asked her to make wedding and birthday cakes.
In her spare time she was an Avon dealer and a Tupperware dealer. 1985-86 she worked for Lewiston Cycle and Auto as an Inventory Clerk.
Our parents opened CLW Computers in 1983 and it was closed due to fire in 1994. At the store she was the bookkeeper and order entry. The loss of the computer business led them to doing gun shows selling antique knives, where they met many wonderful people.
In 2012, Mommie and Daddy purchased property that they called their ranch and this was where her dreams were fulfilled with a beautiful view, and horses.
Pat is survived by her three daughters: Rheanda & John Jabbora, Brenda & Jeff Copeland, Angel & Mike van Houten; sister, Ann & Bill Blankenship; half-brother, Steve & Deb Garrett; grandchildren: Thomas & Laura Jabbora, John Jr. Jabbora, Rheanda Jr. Jabbora, Danial Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Paul Copeland, Sarah Copeland, Jonathan & Shayla van Houten, Thia & Lafe Waller, Harley van Houten, Naomi van Houten; great-grandchildren: Tristen van Houten, Owen van Houten, Jonah van Houten, Christopher Waller, Thomas Jr. Jabbora.
She is preceded in death by Charles Wilson (husband); Alice Johnson (sister); Maxine Foote (half-sister); Ruby Garrett (mom); Harlan Carlson (father); Gloria Carlson (stepmom); Loren Garrett (stepdad); Jacob Jabbora (grandson).
A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 11th and Elm Clarkston, Wash. A funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Asotin Cemetery. Reception following graveside service at Clarkston Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
