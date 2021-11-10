Quirt Howard Lowe passed in his Grangeville home on Nov. 3, 2021, of natural causes. He was born to Jeurald Alden Lowe and Tressie Edna Howard on Nov. 26, 1955, in Council, Idaho. Growing up, roaming the Salmon River Country, he attended Riggins High School where he enjoyed playing sports with his brothers and going to dances. He got his first guitar when he was 13 years old and was proud to share the musical talents of his family, loving to play music and sing all his life.
He had a passion for training young horses, rodeoing, and raising quality stock. While attending Central Arizona College he was an accomplished bareback rider and team roper on the rodeo team. He was fascinated with animal science and genetics, while he excelled at competitively judging livestock. He married Debbie LeSueur and they had two children, Chanda and Cody. They split up as he was ending college, and he moved back to Idaho.
He was appointed Supervisor of the Idaho County Noxious Weed Control Program, working in the courthouse. He soon married Donna Morffard, and they bought a ranch on Sally Anne Creek, off the Clearwater River. They raised Limousine cattle until their relationship ended, and the ranch was later sold. Quirt then went to work logging for himself and various outfits. His attention to detail and hand eye coordination helped him become a topnotch operator of loaders, bulldozers and other equipment.
He met Mayah Warner (Lowe) with her son, Mike, and they were married on the Joseph Plains. They lived and worked near Elk City where they had a son, Clayton. They then moved to Enterprise, Ore., where Quirt worked training horses for Fay Olson, and had a daughter, Toviyah, while on Swamp Creek. Next, he worked logging in the Ukiah area, then moved back to Ferdinand, Idaho, where he logged for Marvin Jackson. They had another son, Ethan, then Mayah and the kids moved to Imnaha, Ore., while Quirt went to work logging in Alaska. Eventually joining the family in Imnaha, he worked training horses, and operating loader at the Wallowa Mill. He enjoyed teaching his kids to ride, shoot, and sing. He continued to play music with Tim Collins and friends on the river. Although guitar was his instrument of choice, he played many others well! When he and Mayah divorced, he moved back to northern Idaho.
He met and married Jinny Cash and started their QL Quarter Horse operation at her place near Vale, Ore. They moved the business to a parcel near Grangeville and continued to expand their herd. Quirt enjoyed being back closer to his roots and playing poker and music with family and friends. He was excited to work on guiding hunters and summer trips on the Gilmore Ranch for Lockey U Outfitters. He also got very busy researching family history and loved sharing what he found. Family was always very important to him, and he was proud of the family he was a part of. He often bragged on the musical and artistic talents of his family and accomplishments of all his kids.
After he and Jinny divorced, he lived in Boise, Idaho, then to Council, Idaho, for a time. Multiple ankle and other injuries from younger years pushed him into disability, and life slowed down. He went back to work on genealogy research and grew garden plants. He was blessed by the appearance of a high school love, as Shannon Patton came back into his life. He soon shared her home in Grangeville, and he took up raising pigeons and gardening. They made memories visiting grandchildren and family, with Quirt picking up his guitar again. He had a full, infectious laugh, and wide smile he was happy to share. He had broad shoulders, meaty hands, and looked you in the eye when he spoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Lester Lowe, and sister, Lorraine Deford. He leaves behind siblings: Geraldine Walker, Marlene Heath, Joaquin Lowe, and Bryan Lowe; children: Cody LeSueur, Chanda LeSueur, Mike Lowe, Clayton Lowe, Toviyah Lowe, and Ethan Lowe. He was proud to have eight grandkids and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Confluence (Hoot’s) in White Bird, Idaho. Viewing will be available at 1 p.m., with service starting at 2 p.m. There will then be a short graveside memorial at the White Bird Cemetery, followed by a potluck back at The Confluence. Meats and table service will be provided, while friends and family are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.