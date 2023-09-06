When my life is through
And the angels ask me to recall
The thrill of it all
Then I will tell them I remember you
- Slim Whitman (Dad’s favorite artist)
Ralph, we will always remember you and how you lived your life for others. Ralph Goeckner was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Cottonwood, Idaho, to Charles and Margaret Goeckner. The youngest of five children, he grew up on the family farm being mischievous with his best friend, Gene, and his little dog, Tippy. He attended St. Gertrude’s Academy (class of 1961), where he played basketball, learned to bowl, and helped in many school drama productions, where he developed his dramatic flair for life. His childhood was an idyllic time, which he recalled fondly.
After studies at Kinman Business School in Spokane, Wash., he joined the army and was stationed at Madigan Hospital as a clerk typist. This is where he met the love of his life, Joyce Staley, on a blind date. They were married on June 11, 1966, at St Mary’s Church in Portland, Ore., by Fr. Meinrad Schallberger.
The couple moved to the Portland area where Ralph worked as a checker at Fred Meyer and then as a purchasing agent for Western Supply and later Darigold. They raised three daughters during this time, who were the pride and joy for Ralph and Joyce. The retired couple moved to Corvallis, Ore., in 2010, to be closer to family.
Ralph loved music and had a large repertoire of songs saved on YouTube and Spotify. He looked forward to visits from grandchildren and taught them how to play pinochle and cribbage, which sparked good conversation and lots of laughter. To keep things lighthearted, Ralph frequently exchanged SnapChat photos with family which always made others smile. He enjoyed watching football, baseball and professional wrestling, while simultaneously crocheting. His time in the army gave him a wonderful opportunity to perfect his needlework skills, and also drew skeptical looks from the enlisted troops, which always made him laugh. Many family and friends are now kept warm by one of Ralph’s lovingly made broomstick lace afghans and scarves, or have an intricately crocheted doily on a tabletop. These serve as great reminders of an amazing man, husband, father, uncle, brother, cousin and friend.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce; children: Stephanie Goeckner, Emily (Trent) Ell, Julie Campbell; grandchildren: Walter Ell, Maggie Campbel and Molly Goeckner; older brother, Don (Judy) Goeckner of Portland; two sisters: Sr. Mary Marge Goeckner at the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s in Cottonwood, and Virginia Goeckner in Corvallis; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family requests no flowers, please.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass, which will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 501 NW 25th St. in Corvallis on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will continue with a picnic at Martin Luther King Park 4905 NW Walnut Blvd. Corvallis. Ralph’s final resting place will be at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date. To share memories about Ralph, visit https://www.mchenryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Ralph-Goeckner/#!/TributeWall and search for his name.
The family will be collecting donations at the park to fund a bench to be placed at a local park; or you can make a donation to St. Gertrude’s Monastery, 465 Keuterville Rd, Cottonwood ID 83522, or your charity of choice.
