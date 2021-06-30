Ralph Charles Hill

Ralph Charles Hill.

 Contributed photo

Ralph “Charles” Hill made his departure from his home in Boise, Idaho. Charles was born in July, 1938 to Broadus and Ruth Hill in Nampa, Idaho.

Charles married his childhood sweetheart in July 1956 and were best friends for 78 years. Charles worked in Smelterville, Idaho at the silver mine, then as a supervisor for Hoff Lumber Company in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. From 1963-1980, Charles and Kathy served as pastors. They were foster parents from 1971-1997. He also worked as a mechanic from 1972 to 2003 as a Master Certified Mechanic, and after retiring, he then cared for his wife and younger children.

Wherever Charles was and whatever “hat” he wore, Charles made an impact with consideration, kindness, generosity, wisdom, love and care.

Celebrating his life are his wife, Kathy; brothers, Donald and Lonnie; sisters, Virginia and Mary; and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Charles’ most precious possession is his precious wife, Kathy.

There will be a graveside service July 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries