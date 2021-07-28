Randy Stewart Lym was born in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 29, 1960. He graduated from Salmon River High School in Riggins, Idaho, class of 1979. Randy went to Bible college for a year after high school and then moved to Texas with his best friend’s family to go into the construction business. He learned the title and stone trade and loved the creativity it offered him. After 10 years in Texas, he moved to Portland, and continued in the tile trade until he had a motorcycle accident which left him broken and unable to work.
Around 1996, Randy moved back to Riggins, where he lived until 2019 when he relocated to Colorado. He was an outdoorsman and had many good times with friends and family. He was always a help to his mother and his grandparents. His home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. He helped his neighbors with rides and errands, was a caregiver for his stepfather and a lifelong friend to every dog he ever met!
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Stewart and Grace Aitken; Eric Lym, his brother and Robert Lym, his stepfather.
Randy’s ashes are buried in a forest by a beautiful lake in the mountains of Colorado. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and we’re sure we’ll be seeing him again at some point in the future.
