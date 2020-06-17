Raymond E. Dempsey, 57, died at his home on June 12, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz., and was the youngest of six strapping boys. When he was 3, his family moved to the Renton, Wash., area where he grew up and attended school, graduating from Hazen High School. He excelled at Boy Scouts in his childhood years and worked his way diligently up to Eagle Scout. His childhood love of motor bikes and adventure ensured that he was never far from boyhood scrapes and shenanigans.
Ray worked at many occupations during his life, ranging from laying linoleum, setting modular homes, running CNC machines, delivering furniture, and crafting wood furniture and toys. It was while working a linoleum job in Enumclaw, Wash., that he met the love of his life, Shelly, and they married in December 1999. His children, Jessica and Justin, were the highlight of his life. His love for hunting and fishing was legendary, and he and Justin spent a good portion of their time hunting together and sharing the stories of their adventures. He was always a great one for telling stories and corny jokes that everyone remembered, and his distinctive, delightful, jovial laugh will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Ray is survived by his wife, Shelly; daughter, Jess (Bruce) of Puyallup, Wash.; brothers, Jim (Lynn) and George (Debbie) of Washington; grandsons, Hunter, Ethan, and Emerson; and granddaughter, Victoria; and a vast number of nieces and nephews that he doted on. He was preceded in death by his mom, Harvina; brothers: Harvey, Cliff and Jon; son, Justin; and grandson, Skyler. May his dear soul rest in peace with Christ our Savior and with Justin, together again, this time without end.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Gymnasium. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
