Raymond L. Denuit II of Grangeville, Idaho, died in his home on April 20th, 2020. Ray was born on March 21st, 1945, in Stockton, Calif., to Margaret (Aniotzbehere) Denuit and Raymond L Denuit. He grew up on his family’s ranch in French Camp, Calif., along with his sister, Marguerite, and brother, Emile “Ace.” His family raised livestock and grew feed for the animals. Ray graduated from Manteca High School in 1963. He continued on to play football for San Jose State University.
Ray was blessed with his first two boys, Raymond L Denuit III in 1966, and Jason Denuit in 1972.
In 1980, Ray met and married the love of his life Sharon Janett Long. In 1981, they welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Ryan Denuit. Together they built their home on a piece of his family’s property in French Camp.
Ray followed in his father’s footsteps and was a meat cutter by trade. He worked in the meat department of Safeway and Raley’s grocery stores for many years, up until his retirement in 2008. Before he found his calling, he worked many odd jobs, including owning a pizza parlor and pub in Manteca, Calif.
In 2013, Ray and Sharon sold their house in French Camp and found their home here in Grangeville to be closer to their son, Ryan, and his family.
Ray’s interests included gardening and landscaping. He was forever working outside. Ray also enjoyed fishing and doting on Sharon and their grandkids. He would do anything for his family.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Sharon; his sons, Raymond Denuit III of Manteca, Calif., Jason Denuit of Eureka, Calif., and Ryan Denuit (Lindsay) of Grangeville, Idaho; his grandchildren, Zakery, Raquel, Bryce, Brandon, Makenna, Ella, Jenna, and Charlee; his sister, Marguerite Williams (Ralph); his sister in law, Darla Cox (Randy Harris); his brother in law, Ralph Long; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother “Ace,” and his In-laws, Jack and Shirley Long.
A BBQ picnic to celebrate Ray’s life will be held sometime this summer in the Grangeville area.
