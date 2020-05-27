Reverend Dr. Bill Virgin died unexpectedly in Lee’s Summit, MO. on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020, at the age of 59.
Bill is survived by wife, Laurie Virgin; and daughters, Abigail Jordan (Terry), Joy Gonzalez (Elliott, Felix , Max), Aimee Snyder (Billy, Everleigh) and Lindsay Virgin.
He is preceded in death by fathers, Billy Virgin and Charles Spence and mother, Barbara Virgin Spence.
Bill was born on Oct. 11, 1960, in Jamestown, N.D. to Billy and Barbara Virgin.
Bill graduated from Salmon River High School. After a short time at Boise State University, in Boise, Idaho, Bill attended Christ For the Nations Institute and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Practical Theology. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Assemblies of God University and Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Theology from Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Fla.
Bill married the love of his life, Laurie Bonner, in 1982. Bill served as a pastor leading him to live in Chicago, Dallas and Lee’s Summit where he ministered at Christian Fellowship Church, Church on The Rock—Rockwell and Church on the Rock South, and finally Life Christian Center Church.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in his honor. Checks may be mailed and made payable to Life Christian Center Church, 1650 E Langsford RD Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063. Please include “Bill Virgin Memorial” in memo. Online giving option:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pbv-memorialin-support-of-laurie-virgin?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
