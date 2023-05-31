Rhea Maxine Frei, 84, of Kamiah, Idaho, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home with family. Rhea was born Jan. 19, 1939, to George and Bonnie Hawley in Tacoma, Wash. The family moved from Tacoma to Idaho when Rhea was 3 years old.
Rhea attended high school in Grangeville, Idaho and graduated in 1958. Rhea met Carl in 1957 and the two married in February of 1960, having four children from this union: Cindy, Debbie, Donna and Bill. Rhea and Carl divorced in 1985 and had remained very close friends.
Rhea was an exceptional and devoted mother and grandmother who always placed her family first. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her positive outlook in life and her generous, caring heart. Rhea was a devout Christian who read her Bible daily and lived her life according to the WORD OF GOD. She loved fishing, cooking, gardening, photography, her dachshund, Riley aka “Putzer,” but above all she cherished being the most loving of all mothers! Rhea will be deeply missed by her children, Debbie, Donna and JR Reeve, Bill and Caryl Frei; her grandchildren, Jake, Marc, Luke, Lily and Hannah; her sister, Eva and Neil Grinolds, and her many nieces and nephews.
Rhea was preceded in death by her daughter; Cindy, Carl Frei; her parents; her sisters, Lila Lee and Donna Johnson.
Rhea’s wishes were to be cremated and a funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Grangeville at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Rosary will be held before the funeral Mass, Saturday, June 10, at 12 p.m. Graveside burial and reception will follow.
