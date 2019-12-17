Richard Alan “Ernie” Mager, 65, Grangeville

Ernie Mager died Dec. 13, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood Idaho, with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1953, in Cottonwood, to Eugene Mager and June Huntley Mager.
The family later moved to Grangeville where he lived most of his life. He attended grade school at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and attended Saint Gertrude’s Academy his freshman year. He finished his high school education at Grangeville High School where he graduated in 1972. He will always be remembered as an outstanding athlete and an awesome classmate.
Ernie married the love of his life, Beth Gehring, on May 7, 1994, after a “short” courtship. After graduation he went to work in the logging industry and worked for Pierson Enterprises, Art Smith Logging, Bill Rae Logging, Gerald Lindsey LTL Logging, and the world-famous Olympia Logging. He finished out his working career at the City of Grangeville, where he retired in January 2019. He was known as one of the hardest working men around.
He was preceded in death by his mother, June Mager, father, Eugene Mager, brother, David Mager, sister-in-law, Dianne Mager, nephew, Glenn Settle, and mother-in-law, Bette Gehring.
Ernie leaves behind his beloved wife, Beth Gehring Mager; sisters, Patty Mager Settle (Bill) and Michele Mager Armstrong; brothers, Scott Mager (Karen) and Jeff “JD” Mager; and numerous much-loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ernie was kind of a quiet guy, until you got to know him. He will be remembered for the love of his wife, Beth, his pets over his lifetime, the San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame football, Gonzaga basketball, rafting, music, all of his family and friends, his kindness, and a wicked sense of humor. The only thing he didn’t care for in life was the Boise State Broncos. Sorry BSU fans! His last act of kindness was to have his final wish carried out as an organ donor upon his death.
A rosary will be recited Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Blackmer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Saints Peter and Paul Parish or School, Kids Klub, Horizons, or ARF.
