Richard (Dick) Frederick Lasse passed peacefully into eternity on Saturday evening, March 11, 2023. At that moment when heaven touched earth, he was in the company of his two cherished daughters and beloved wife.
Born Nov. 10, 1932, in Belgian Congo, Dick was the firstborn son of Frederick and Helen Lasse, pioneer missionaries serving in Africa where Dick spent most of his childhood. His brother, Philip, was born just more than a year later. Dick attended the missionary boarding school of Rethy Academy and completed high school at Hampton DuBose Academy, a private Christian boarding school in Florida. Dick furthered his education at Wheaton College in Illinois obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Bible, followed by a master’s in theology.
Dick then prepared to follow in his parents’ footsteps as a missionary with Africa Inland Mission (AIM). In December of 1960 he met Delores (Dee) Sams at a mission conference at Moody Memorial Church in Chicago. Dick and Dee announced their engagement on Dee’s birthday, April 27, 1961. They wrote letters during a two-year period while on different continents, each in turn spending a year in Europe learning French, with Dick beginning his missionary work in Africa alone. Dick and Dee were united in marriage and began their lifelong service together on Aug. 3, 1963, in Kijabe, Kenya. The song they sang together was “We Are the Lord’s,” which truly was their life’s prayer.
They began the first of three unique chapters of missionary work as high school teachers in Congo. Political unrest forced them to evacuate to nearby Uganda in August 1964. Escaping with only what fit in their suitcases, one wedding gift survived: a plaque with the timely words “In Everything Give Thanks.”
On July 4, 1965, Dick and Dee’s first daughter, Linda, was born in Kulava, Uganda. They were among the first missionaries to re-enter Congo, then called Zaire, where their second daughter, Renee, was born on Nov. 10, 1967, in Nyankunde. During their last year working in Zaire, they taught and served as dorm parents at Rethy Academy, the same school Dick had attended as a child.
In 1977, at the age of 45, Dick began the next chapter by moving with Dee to the Comoros, four small islands in the Indian Ocean. They began their work among Muslims as teachers on the island of Moheli. Just four months later, political upheaval again forced them to evacuate, this time to Kenya. Before long they returned to the island of Mayotte, which remained more stable as a French protectorate. This allowed them to establish a church in their home, where Dick ministered to a congregation of primarily Malagasy immigrants. They formed friendships with local Muslims, French people, and collaborated with the local Catholic community.
In 1987, when Dick was 55, the third chapter of their mission work began. They established an AIM office in France, serving in an administrative role and recruiting native French speakers to serve in Africa. They lived in a suburb of Paris for the next 15 years, providing hospitality to all, supporting missionaries in various countries, and developing friendships with neighbors and churches.
In 2002, Dick and Dee “retired” and settled in Tacoma, Wash., close to their daughters and grandchildren. Active in their church community, they helped prepare prospective missionaries, provided premarital counseling, and helped develop men’s and women’s ministries. They traveled the US representing AIM and led several prayer teams to the Muslim country of Morocco.
In 2016, Dick and Dee moved to Grangeville, Idaho, where Renee and her family had relocated 10 years earlier. True to form, they quickly developed a network of relationships in the community. They have always maintained an open-door policy in their home, welcoming visitors warmly, offering encouragement, counsel and prayer. They cofacilitated an ongoing community prayer meeting and Dee hosts a weekly women’s Bible study, open to anyone desiring to grow in their faith.
Dick has always been known for his unwavering integrity and profound faith in God, qualities which characterized every part of his work and life. He had a dry sense of humor and a warm smile, which drew people to him. His wisdom and insight, which grew during the many years of his life, provided guidance and stability to many who sought him out as a mentor.
During the last few years, as Dick’s health was failing, Dee lovingly cared for him in their home, grateful for all the help of family, friends and Syringa Hospice. Many were blessed to know this humble, loving, gentle and kind man in these last years of his life. Dick and Dee would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this August. Their love and commitment to each other have been an example and encouragement to many. If we were to sum up the guiding principle of their lives it would be: “Let all that you do be done in love” (1 Corinthians 16:14).
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Helen Lasse; and his brother, Philip. Dick is survived by his wife, Dee; and his two daughters, Linda Lasz and Renee Stevens; and his son-in-law, Fred Stevens. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Sarah Musick, Warren (Nia) Stevens, Michael (Caitlyn) Stevens, Rachael Stevens and Clarissa Stevens; and four great-grandchildren: Bella and Moses Musick; Richard and Cecilia Stevens.
A service in celebration of Dick’s life will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church in Grangeville, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Africa Inland Mission’s International Strategic Outreach fund (https://usgiving.aimint.org/project/int-l-strategic-outreach).
