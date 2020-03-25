Richard H. “Dick” Farmer, 88, of Keuterville, “hung up his riggin” on March 18, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dick was born March 18, 1932 in San Francisco, Calif. and moved to Winchester Bay, Ore. as a young boy. He attended school in Newport, Oregon. He married Jacqueline Volk on July 14, 1951 in Newport. He was a logger and they lived all over Oregon following his logging jobs. They moved to Keuterville, Idaho in 1996. Mrs. Farmer passed away on June 26, 2005.
Dick enjoyed hunting and horseback riding and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his children: Linda and Dewey Elliott of Keuterville, Rick and Tina Farmer of Grangeville, Ray and Sue Farmer of Keuterville, Cindy and Tom Brager of Grangeville and Pam and Bryan Schneider of Kalama, Wash. Dick is also survived by his sisters: Charlette (Jim) Straight, Charmaine Healey and his brother, Chuck Healey. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, wife and a grandson, Richard Eugene Elliott.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034
Send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.