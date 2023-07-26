Richard LaVerne Willey died July 17, 2023 at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho. He was born to Georgia and Vernon Willey on Aug. 27, 1935, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He was educated in Grangeville schools first grade through 12, graduating in 1953. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1958, followed by a master’s degree.
He married Judy Dahler on Sept. 23, 1956. They have three children: Ted of Walla Walla, Wash., Tonja of Wilsonville, Ore., and Toby of Bend, Ore. They were also blessed with three grandchildren, Kjel, Josi and Camryn.
In 1954 Rich enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. As a member of the National Guard his unit was called to active duty at Fort Lewis, Wash. during the Berlin Crisis.
Rich started teaching and coaching in 1959 at Grangeville High School. In 1971 he bought Vern’s Grocery from his parents. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Grangeville Golf Course. He was an avid trapshooter, member and past president of the Grangeville Gun Club.
In 1984 he moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he worked in construction. Later he and Judy moved to Portland, Ore. where he continued working in large construction until he retired in 2001. Soon after they moved back to his beloved Grangeville, where he had always cherished the outdoors, fishing and golfing and all that Idaho has to offer.
Rich was a member and wore many hats at the Grangeville SDA church, serving on the church board, cotreasurer, head deacon and greeter.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Bruce; his brother, Robin, who died in the Vietnam War; and a sister, Peggy Willey Branson.
A joyful remembrance of Rich will be held Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, followed by a reception gathering at the Grangeville Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.