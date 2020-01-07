Dick Badertscher, 74, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior with his family by his side Wednesday night, Dec. 18, 2019, due to complications of a stroke.
Dick was born in Findlay, Ohio on Dec. 25, 1944, to Lyle and Geraldine Badertscher. He grew up in Rawson, Ohio with his brother, Lee, and his sisters, Ruth and Donita. He graduated from Cory-Rawson High School in 1962. After graduation, he worked with his father and uncles in their family construction business until joining the U.S. Air Force in February of 1964. While on leave in June of 1966, Dick met Diane Amstutz of Bluffton, Ohio; they were married on Oct. 28, 1967. Dick served his country during the Vietnam War within the Strategic Air Command as a jet engine mechanic until he was honorably discharged in February of 1968.
After leaving the service, Dick and Diane and their soon-to-be family of three sons settled into the Mount Cory/Rawson, Ohio area where Dick built his first and second beautiful homes while working full time for Whirlpool Corporation as a certified tool and die maker. Eleven years later, Dick began working for Chrysler Corporation in Lima, Ohio as a tool and gauge inspector where they designed and made the MI Battle Tanks. However, the West was calling, and after a short vacation to Grangeville to visit family in 1980, Dick fell in love with the area and moved his family to Idaho in December of 1981.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite time of year was hunting; he enjoyed packing in and setting up elk camp with his family in the deep Idaho wilderness and scouring the prairies of southern Idaho and Montana for a bit smaller game - gophers and rock chucks! His off seasons kept him busy riding horses in nearby mountains and canyons, gunsmithing and reloading, and target shooting guns of all calibers and traditional bows at 3D target shoots. He was a member of the Camas Prairie Bowmen and together with his wife won several trophies. Dick loved working with his hands. So, after moving to Grangeville, he went back to his family roots and in addition to building his family yet another beautiful home, he started his own construction business: NC Company Construction LLC.
Dick was a true craftsman. His goal was always to create and build something of quality, whether that was a new home for a client or a family member or a remodeled one. He also enjoyed building cabinets and custom furniture. Just take a look around, his work is everywhere: perhaps a piece of furniture in your home or a neighbor’s, display cases for the Idaho County Courthouse and more for Grangeville’s Historical Museum, office desks for then Union Warehouse, a gazebo for a Border Days parade float, among numerous other pieces. Whatever it was, no matter how big or how small, he wanted his work to be something he could not only take pride in, but would also make his customers, friends, and family happy, too.
But most of all, Dick loved his Lord and his family. He kept his family involved in church, teaching them the importance of entrusting their lives to a loving Savior, as well as passing on to them at a very young age, his love of guns, hunting, and enjoying the great outdoors. He likewise taught his boys that no matter what they do, whether it be work or play, they should do it with integrity and to the best of their ability.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane Amstutz Badertscher of Grangeville, and their three sons: Martin (Jennifer Schoo) Badertscher of Athol, Idaho, Chad (Kristin Viera) Badertscher of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and Jeremy (Mitzi Kingma) Badertscher of Walla Walla, Wash. Grandchildren: Skyler, Tyler (Tina), Shyenne (Bryan), Katie, Kylie, Kristian, Kassidy, Dani, and Peyton Badertscher; Andrew (Destiny) and Tyler (Taryn) Wiedebush; and great grandchildren: Alex, Addie, and Grayson Wiedebush; brother, Lee (Kayleen) Badertscher of Rawson, Ohio, and sister, Donita (Richard) Elder of Springfield, Ohio; along with many loving brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Badertscher Zitkus.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday the 25th of January at 11 a.m. at the Nazarene Church in Grangeville. Dick was a hardworking, but simple man; on any given day you would find him dressed in Wrangler jeans with a western belt buckle, a shirt that depicted the hunting and western lifestyle he loved, or his time-honored T-shirt and flannel. So, in Dick’s honor, please feel free to dress accordingly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Genesis Diez, a nonprofit orphanage organization for special needs children, founded by Dick’s two brothers-in-law, Greg Amstutz and Ken Amstutz: GIOF, P.O. Box 6458, Chula Vista, CA 91909 or online at http://giof.org/support_giof/.
Services are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Please send condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.