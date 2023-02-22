Our beloved Richard departed from us at 3:40 p.m. during the Hour of Mercy on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Rich was born July 21, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in the nearby suburb of Parma. He attended Cuyahoga Community College & Kent State University. After moving west, he worked as a seasonal firefighter in Idaho at Fenn, Dixie, and Riggins and fell in love with the area. In the meantime, he completed his studies at Humboldt State University in northern California. Soon after he joined the Peace Corps in Nepal, where he surveyed soils in the foothills of the Himalayas. There he met his wife, Mary, another soil scientist who joined the same program. They later married in Kathmandu, and shortly after, returned to the US looking for a place to settle.
Landing a job in Boise, they moved to Idaho, spending the first 10 years in various towns in southern Idaho. They then moved to Cottonwood, Idaho, where they’ve resided for the last 30 years.
Rich loved the outdoors and instilled that love in his six children. Summers were spent camping, hiking, fishing, and rafting in the mountains and rivers of Idaho. In particular, the Sawtooth Mountains hold many memories from yearly family vacations. The Salmon and Clearwater rivers were both favorite spots for him and his family and friends. In addition to the outdoors, Richard frequently rode his bike to enjoy the scenery around the beautiful Prairie. Many Monday evenings, Rich could be found enjoying a cigar and his homemade popcorn with friends while discussing important issues of the day.
Rich was devoted to his faith and family. He enjoyed having conversations about politics and religion and was unafraid of speaking the truth. His foremost concern was for the unborn and vocation to the priesthood. He led a strong Catholic life and always set the example for his children to do the same. His family will remember him for his home improvement projects, homemade pizza, hospitality for friends and humor. One of his favorite quotes was “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.”
Rich is survived by his wife, Mary, of 39 years; five surviving children, and 15 grandchildren: Stephen (Tabitha), Lucy, Matthew, Amelia, Gemma; Danielle, daughter-in-law (David), Audra, Brooklynn, Decklan, Gabriel, Gatlin, Grace, Owen; Rachel (Huzail), Zion; Laura (Matt), Fiona; Peter (Natalie), David; Sean; and his brothers, Frank and Tim.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fran and Margie; and a son, David.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
