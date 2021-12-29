The world became a lesser place when Bob Abbott, 86, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16 at his home in Grangeville, Idaho. He was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Voluntown, Conn., to Arthur “Gordon” Abbott and Aubine Crandlemire, joining two sisters, Joanne and Pauline ‘Polly’. Having spent his childhood in and around the Pachaug State Forest in Connecticut, he was committed to the continuation of traditional uses of public lands and resources his entire life.
After finishing high school in Jewett City, Conn., he earned a BS in Forestry at University of Maine in 1958. He completed a master’s degree through the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
He began a career as a forester with the U.S. Forest Service on the Mt. Baker National Forest, Wash. From there he transferred to the Mt. Hood National Forest, Ore., where he met his wife, Lura. His next position was on the Tongass National Forest, Alaska, followed by his 15-year tenure as district ranger on the Salmon River-Slate District of the Nez Perce National Forest, Idaho, where he retired from the job he loved in 1994.
Bob loved competitive shooting his entire life. Having entered his first rifle competition at age 11, he was a member of the University of Maine Rifle Team during his time as a student in Orono. After college, he continued as a member of the 6th U.S. Army Pistol Team for many years and was proud of having been selected as a member of the All-Army Pistol Team 18 times. He continued with trap shooting through this current year. The camaraderie and friendships developed throughout his shooting career were deeply treasured.
He was a humble man who shunned the spotlight, yet one who was always an inspiration. Whatever the mission, Bob approached it enthusiastically and with total dedication. He worked to understand his communities and was completely committed to becoming an active member. He never failed to follow through with what he set out to accomplish. He worked to organize a volunteer fire department in Oregon, and was on the front line of developing the air traffic safety record enjoyed by the Tongass National Forest. Following the fire at the sawmill in Riggins, Idaho, he became an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and supported the transition of Riggins into the outdoor recreational hub it is today. He worked tirelessly to bring opposing interest groups together in maintaining traditional use of the wild and scenic part of the Salmon River. He continued this work beyond the end of his Forest Service career to protect that part of the Salmon River with scenic easements.
During the years following retirement, Bob spent summers in Maine. He worked to continue the family legacy through restoring the property and camp that was begun by his grandparents. His wish for the future was to see it continually enjoyed by the family he so loved. The legacy he left us transcends the physical location and is the strength of the family bonds developed through his dedication.
He is survived by his wife, Lura, at the family home in Grangeville; children: Ann Abbott (Erik Arnson), of Genesee, Idaho, Andy Abbott, of Grangevillle, Beth Heglin (John), of Deer Park, Wash.; grandchildren: Thomas Heglin and Daniel Heglin; and his beloved cat, Leo.
Cremation has taken place. A service and memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Grangeville Gun Club Youth Marksmanship Program, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, or charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.