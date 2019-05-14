Robert “Bob” Talbott, 78, Cottonwood

On Monday, May 6, 2019, Robert (Bob) G. Talbott, traded his spurs for a pair of wings. Bob was out working calves on Sunday, weed eating on Monday morning, woke up from a nap, visited with the love of his life and fiancé, Donna Wadley, told her that he loved her, and then began slurring his words. The doctors told us that he had a massive stroke that was unrecoverable. He wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. We all had strict orders that he would never be put in a nursing home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1941, to Platt Talbott, Jr. and Albert Karns Holbrook Talbott at Enterprise, Ore. Bob was the youngest of six.
He attended school at Joseph, Ore. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Howerton, from the neighboring town of Enterprise. They had three exceptional children. Their marriage ended in divorce, but they had always remained friends.
Later in life he met his soul mate, Donna, at the Senior Center in Grangeville, Idaho. They were the cutest couple and brought each other many hours of love and companionship. We are blessed that Donna brought such joy to Bob the last years of his life.
Bob was a cowboy, no other way to describe him. He worked on cattle ranches and sales yards in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. He is known far and wide for the tough working Border Collies that he raised.
Bob is survived by his fiancé, Donna Wadley; daughter, Lorelei (Don Klement) McNamee; son, Bill Talbott; daughter, Brenda (Case) Dewit; four grandchildren: Colton McNamee of Mackay, Idaho; Shantel McNamee of Clarkston, Wash, Kacee DeWit of Seattle, Wash, Jessica DeWit of Missoula, Mont, sisters, Irene Duckett and Marjorie Tripp. He is preceded in death by parents, Platt and Alberta Talbott; and brothers, Everett, Fred and Don Talbott.
Bob never met a stranger, and if you had the good or bad fortune of meeting Bob, you will have a story to tell, from having rubber bands put in your pancakes or trading pocketknives. We will have a celebration of life at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 11th at the Cottonwood City Park off King Street in Cottonwood, Idaho. We will have a BBQ and a cool one; if you would like to join us, bring a chair, a story, and a side dish if you would like. Arrangements are under the direction of the Uhlorn Funeral Home, Cottonwood.
