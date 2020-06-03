Robert “Bob” William Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce, Idaho, formerly Kamiah, Idaho, lost his battle with cancer peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Bob was the son of Don Wilcox and Bruce Ann Gordy. He attended Whitedeer High School in Texas. After graduation, Bob entered college at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, where he studied to become a funeral director. His job then took him to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he met the love of his life, Amy. They were married and moved to Kamiah, Idaho where they raised their five amazing children: Zoe, Maizy, Zane, Helen Kate and Miller.
Bob took pride in the funeral business that he owned and operated, striving to serve each family to the best of his ability. He smiled often and loved people well. He was a beautiful example of loving your neighbor and gave priority to others’ needs, whether they were a friend or community member. He enjoyed being outdoors and could be found hunting, camping, razor riding and mountain biking anytime he could squeeze it into his schedule. He will be remembered for loving and accepting people just as they were. Bob was a friend to everyone he met, but his first priority was always his family. He loved them deeply and was very proud of each of them. He recently stated that, “If everyone knew how much they were loved, life would be so much better!”
Bob is survived by his wife, Amy; children: Zoe, Maizy, Zane, Helen Kate and Miller; father, Don; mother, Bruce Ann; sister, Kerrie; and many extended family.
There was a viewing at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A celebration of life was held at The Life Center in Kamiah on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m.; burial followed at Kamiah Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Bob’s celebration of life will be live streamed on Trenary Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Arrangements were under the care of Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia, and Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho.
